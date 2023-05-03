Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

OTTR traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 55,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

