Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. 200,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,970. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

