Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.9 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$46.31 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$79.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. The company has a market cap of C$11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

