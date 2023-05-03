Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ovintiv Stock Down 4.9 %
Ovintiv Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Further Reading
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.