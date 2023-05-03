Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $422.19

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.19 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 410.96 ($5.13). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.42), with a volume of 156,833 shares.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 464.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 422.85. The stock has a market cap of £400.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,537.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile



Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

