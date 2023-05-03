P3 Health Partners (PIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at P3 Health Partners

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.