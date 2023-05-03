P3 Health Partners (PIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 19.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at P3 Health Partners
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.