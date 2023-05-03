Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 4,041,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,041. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

