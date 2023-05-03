Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.45. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 125 shares traded.
Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
About Pacific Green Technologies
Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Green Technologies (PGTK)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.