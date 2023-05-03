Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.
Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 3.3 %
PKG opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
