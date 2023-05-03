Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 3.3 %

PKG opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

