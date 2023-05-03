Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.36

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 319015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 749.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 88,290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.