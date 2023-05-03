Pax Dollar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.48 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $756.02 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

