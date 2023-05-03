Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $288.75 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.08. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

