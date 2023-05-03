Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.82.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.07. The stock had a trading volume of 236,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

