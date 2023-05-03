PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

PCM Fund stock remained flat at $9.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,284. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

