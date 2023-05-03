PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

PCTEL has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PCTEL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.