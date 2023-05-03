Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.51 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 309,043 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 200,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

