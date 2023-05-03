PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

