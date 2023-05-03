Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $301.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Penumbra Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PEN stock traded up $12.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.82. The company had a trading volume of 233,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $299.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,818.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,469. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $37,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

