Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Penumbra Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:PEN traded up $18.83 on Wednesday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 870,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,082. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.05 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,993.00 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $306.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,469. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

