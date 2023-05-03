PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PEP stock opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $192.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $275,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

