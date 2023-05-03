Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 745,835 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $72,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $197,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,031 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $161,666,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 4,971,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,522,873. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Articles

