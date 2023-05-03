Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,379. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

