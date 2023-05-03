Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 11,044,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,523,096. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 14,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

