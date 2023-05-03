Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,906. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $633.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

