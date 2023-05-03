Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,113 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.