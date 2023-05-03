Picton Property Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

PCTN stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.02. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.27 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £408.51 million, a P/E ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

