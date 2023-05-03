Picton Property Income Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PCTN stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.02. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.27 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £408.51 million, a P/E ratio of 499.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
