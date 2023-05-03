Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Down 5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $54.60. Approximately 108,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 498,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.