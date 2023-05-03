PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PCK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

