PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PDI remained flat at $18.15 on Wednesday. 135,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,614. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 7,376 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.