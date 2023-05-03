PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDI remained flat at $18.15 on Wednesday. 135,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,614. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 7,376 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

