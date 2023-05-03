PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

