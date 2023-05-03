PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. 6,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,451. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

