PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 71,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
