PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 71,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

