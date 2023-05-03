Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.04. 46,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $18,683,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

