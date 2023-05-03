Piper Sandler Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $29.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 228,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
