Piper Sandler Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $29.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 228,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

