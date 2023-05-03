Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $580.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.