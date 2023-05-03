PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

