PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.
PJT Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
PJT Partners Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65.
Insider Transactions at PJT Partners
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PJT Partners (PJT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.