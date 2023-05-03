PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.
PJT Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
PJT Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,624. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
