Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.