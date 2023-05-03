Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $107.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

