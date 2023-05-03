Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.51

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.43.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
