Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.97 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $88.97 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 756,838,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 756,629,961.484228 with 625,407,190.92677 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17164611 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $21,094,964.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

