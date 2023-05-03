PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $262,877.58 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $262,877.58 and approximately $4,405.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00307545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018463 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001208 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003535 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,251,265 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

