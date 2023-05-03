Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 138.82% and a negative net margin of 444.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 46,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $38,539.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,415 shares of company stock worth $67,838. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.