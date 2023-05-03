Precision Drilling Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

PDS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $623.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

