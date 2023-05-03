Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.87

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 39208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

