Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 6,515 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 3,967,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,190,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

