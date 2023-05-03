Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 91 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,754 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CB traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.11. 225,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,268. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

