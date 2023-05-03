Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SLYV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,051. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

