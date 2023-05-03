Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

