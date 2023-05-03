Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 7.9 %

Starbucks stock traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

