Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 4,529 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 547.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. 1,518,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

